A tiny home perfect to tuck into toronto

In major cities, space for housing is at a premium. Buildings are often so close together that adding an addition to your home is out of the question. Clever architects from Affleck Property Services found a way around this common problem for their project in London. An addition to the house was added in the corridor between it and another building, wrapping around in an
L shape, opening to a lovely courtyard. This added fifty per cent to the home's square footage! Lets take a look at this brilliant design!
From this angle, you can see the addition to the townhouse skillfully squeezed between two structures. The original home's exterior is in white stone, while the addition was made out of some stunning Douglas Fir panels.
We can see the old and elegant courtyard's wrought iron fence with ivy growing over it in the the foreground. It's hard to see from this angle, but the addition has a green roof that helps to regulate temperature and reduces water-run off.
Still in the courtyard, we can see that the doors can open up entirely, allowing a fresh breeze and a passageway to the outdoors. Pink curtains are tucked inside in case the residents want more privacy than the glass doors allow for. On the top, this same design has made for a secluded roof-top patio that you could walk out to on sunny days. We can imagine this style of addition working wonders for packed apartments in Toronto, bringing in light and connecting your home to any available green space.
Even with the doors closed, this space has been absolutely transformed by the rush of natural light that comes int through the skylight. This white dining space looks chic, and its storage space is more than ample. Instead of adding colour to the walls the designers have taken into account the owner's colourful collection of kitchen accessories and left the shelves open.
The kitchen fits snugly into the corner of the
L shape of the home, with the living space off to the right. This corner is limited in space and so the kitchen design has been kept simple and bright. There's a small extension to the counter space off to the right, and there' just enough wall space on the top there to fit the family's calendar. There's a wine cabinet tucked beneath the tea pot, and some simple yellow lighting warming the counter-top. There's also small and bright pot-lights on the ceiling. The kitchen cupboards have no handles, completing the sleek and modern look (you simply push down on the cupboard and it pops open). Surprised by these stylish cupboards? We have every style imaginable for you to browse here.
Turning the corner from the kitchen, we can peer into the original apartment. While this used to hold the dining room and kitchen, it has been turned into a spacious living room. Pot light have been added to the ceiling, the shelving has been opened up to provide colour and display space, and simple white blinds have been added for privacy. One of the cutest elements of this room is the sparkly carpet that creates definition by suggesting where the living space starts.
Those folding doors in Douglas Fir were added to the front window of the home to provide some style unity. It's made for a lovely window bench where residents and pets can sit and watch the street. Clever storage space has been incorporated below, and even to the right side with little shelves for the family's media collection.
If you enjoy seeing city spaces made modern and spacious you need to check out this trashed townhouse that became the belle of the block.