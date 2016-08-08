Trashed Townhouse to the Belle of the Block

Before architecture firm Puurbowen took on the challenge of restoring this run-down slum of a townhouse, it was the eyesore of the block.

Transforming what looked like a fire-damaged squat into a fresh, modern and inspiring home was surely a feat. The result is a home with warmth and personality that is now likely the envy of its neighbours.

Hopefully this before-and-after restoration of a house in the Dutch city of Haarlem will give you inspiration when it comes your own home – a few changes here and there can completely transform it!