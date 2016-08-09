A Modern Makeover for an Ugly Facade

German architect professionals, Heike Krampitz, know how to take a less than attractive home and transform it into something incredible, just with a few touches here and there.
In fact, in this impressive before and after that we are going to see today, we will witness an old, grotesque looking rustic home change like magic into a stylish, sleek and modern family home that anyone would be proud to live in.
What today's project will show us is how a bit of tender love and care can be the difference between overlooked and overwhelmingly attractive.
Let's take a look!
Before these expert professionals intervened, the facade of the home was very rustic but there was nothing stylish about it!
The raw cement facade is very old-fashioned and doesn't provide the homeliness or attractiveness that the original designers were probably going for. The color is incredibly depressing, jarring with the red brick roof and perimeter wall.
The overall look and feel of the home is very dark and uninspiring. You don't feel like you'll be entering a cozy and warm space when you go through this front door!
Can you believe the difference?
The home has been transformed into a completely modern version!
Gone is the old facade. Instead it has been replaced by grey and pink elements, that add color and life to the exterior space. The smooth pink plastered walls work in harmony with the grey facade above it, which brings texture to the look and feel.
The old red brick perimeter wall has been removed, replaced with stylish and neatly organized garden elements.
These softer colors make for a much lighter look and feel too, adding an eclectic twist to the traditional shape of the home.
While the previous home was old-fashioned, it also hadn't been cared for in quite some time. On the right, we can see a white section of wall that looks very grubby and run down.
The garden features some beautiful flowers and plants but this space hasn't been organized neatly or utilized adequately.
Yet from this angle, we can see how much potential the house holds! It is grand in size and the structure is sturdy and traditional. The question is, how do the architects merge the old with the new?
In this image, we can can clearly see how the designers have retained the shape of the house, using the original structure to their advantage. Yet, they've really done a complete make-over, ensuring that this home looks well-maintained and looked after.
This is a must for any home. Often the facade or the exterior gets overlooked in favor of the interior design, but the exterior is just as important. It's the first impression that people will get of your home so make it count! Invest in a good gardener or landscaper who will make the greenery around your home enhance the facade. Fix any cracks or chips as soon as they crop up and give your house a fresh coat of paint every few years.
If we go around the house, we can see that the backyard was just as unappealing as the front!
This space has been completely wasted, used to store items like dustbins and buckets. Your exterior space is so important – it shouldn't go to waste!
The brown tones throughout this space are also very unappealing. This certainly is not a space you would come to feel at one with nature or for a breath of fresh air.
The walls of the home are also stained and old, making for an unattractive overall look and feel.
After these talented professionals were done with this home, it had been transformed into a modern and chic space that integrates beautifully into the nature that surrounds it.
The designers have added a wooden outdoor shed or room onto the pink and grey house, which adds some warm and earthy tones to the exterior look and feel. This is the ideal space to store items like bicycles or gardening tools neatly out of sight. It can also be used as a home office or a studio for painting or photography.
The old bricks have been replaced with stylish grey stones, that work in harmony with the greenery. This makes for a much more vibrant space. Even though items are still stored here, it is far neater and better organized.
This home is far more appealing and beautiful.