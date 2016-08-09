A Modern Makeover for an Ugly Facade

German architect professionals, Heike Krampitz, know how to take a less than attractive home and transform it into something incredible, just with a few touches here and there.

In fact, in this impressive before and after that we are going to see today, we will witness an old, grotesque looking rustic home change like magic into a stylish, sleek and modern family home that anyone would be proud to live in.

What today's project will show us is how a bit of tender love and care can be the difference between overlooked and overwhelmingly attractive.

Let's take a look!