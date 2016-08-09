Simplicity Makes This Home Beautiful

There is nothing more beautiful in architecture than a home that features a gorgeous facade and then opens up to reveal an even more impressive interior.
Today we are going to travel to Mexico and learn a thing or two from design professionals Excelencia en Diseno. They created home that is subtle yet sophisticated, featuring colour, energy and life throughout. This is the perfect balance between elegance and innovation.
Do you see what we mean?
From the get go, we can tell that this is no ordinary home. It features sunset-coloured tones throughout the exterior, where the designers have played with the space available to them. A wall on the left juts out from the original building, enhancing the three-dimensional look and feel.
The entrance to the home is very welcoming and grand, thanks to the peach-coloured archway and large, wooden front door. Above the door is a large glass window, which allows a little glimpse into the interior – very stylish yet subtle!
The right-hand side of the home features a garage, allowing items like cars and bicycles to be stored neatly out of sight. This plays a big role in a very neat and attractive looking exterior.
If we take a step back, we can really see how the designers created a truly eclectic look and feel throughout the exterior, thanks to the innovative facade. We can also see how the darker coloured orange facade sweeps out at an impressive angle, creating a strong visual impact.
This wall also offers the rooms in the house some privacy, without compromising on the windows featured throughout and the natural light that flows into the interior spaces. It was also likely angled this way to protect the house from direct sunlight so the interior remains cool.
The garden is carefully designed and styled so that it enhances the beautiful rose-coloured tones, adding a fresh and natural element to the exterior space.
If we head inside this home, you'll see what we mean about it opening up like a rose bud!
The exterior colours give way to a very subtle and elegant interior that is so attractive and appealing. In this image, we can see how the dining room and kitchen flow into one another, creating a social and interactive space for the family.
The designers chose a dining room table and chairs that feature wood and wrought-iron. With so much detail in the furniture, very little else is needed in terms of decor. The simple fresh pot of tulips on the table is effective and understated!
If we look at the interior from this angle, we can see how white dominates this space. The floors, walls and blinds on the windows are all white, creating a minimalist and chic interior. The warmth and charm come in the form of the furniture and decor elements.
We can see that natural light plays a big role throughout this home, streaming in and opening up the interior spaces. This is further emphasized by the open plan design.
The dining room drops down into a cozy living room, with white sofas. A touch of personality is introduced in the form of a piece of artwork on the walls. The designers have truly gone for taste and sophistication, choosing their decor items very carefully.
If we look at the living room a bit more carefully, we can see how well an all-white look and feel can work. This is also great for a kitchen space!
All-white can be chosen when you don't have young children who are going to a put their grubby hands on the chairs or trail dirt in over the floors. It also works when you have a lot of natural light and large windows or doors to connect the exterior spaces to the interior spaces. You also need to stick to a minimalist look and feel for all-white, keeping books, remote controls and cables neatly out of sight.
If you prefer a bit of colour however, you could always add a colorful patterned rug or some vibrant cushions.
The designers once again chose to include a subtle touch of colour in the form of a flower in a vase on the coffee table. Very slick!
If we make our way up the stairs to the more private areas of the home, we can see how some colour and vibrancy has been introduced in the form of a large bookshelf. The books that are stored in the bookshelf belong to the family, bringing their presence into this space strongly. Shelves can also be used for putting picture frames and decor items on display.
When you have a blank wall or a hallway or stairway landing, it's always a great idea to add some creativity and function to the space. Utilize these areas for bookshelves or even a vertical garden!
This is a beautiful and stylish home that oozes subtle charm and sophistication.