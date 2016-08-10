Affordable ways to make your living room lavish

The material, the style, the colour. Everything in this room exudes understated luxury. It starts with the big grey tiles, which breaks up the room and produce an incredible effect when light falls on the floors.

The grey flooring is extended to the walls, while a wooden side table against the wall brings in a warm and earthy feel. This is pure, natural luxury!

At the back, we can see a mirror framed with wood. It's these elements that enhance and add warmth to the grey tones.

The large concrete pillar in the center of the room breaks up the space, featuring a television for entertainment and a fireplace for a cozy evening.