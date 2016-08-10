10 terrific walk-in shower ideas

There is nothing more satisfying, especially in winter, than being able to step inside a steaming hot shower, wake up and prepare yourself for the day.

A hot and steaming shower shouldn't just be functional. It should be a gorgeous element that completely enhances your bathroom, making it beautiful and serene. Your bathroom should be a space that is never overlooked when it comes to design and decor. A shower can really double-up as a functional element as well as a decor element.

Today, we bring you some of unique walk-in shower ideas from around the world, designed by some of the top professionals, which will inspire you to transform your bathroom space today. Showering will never feel or look so good!