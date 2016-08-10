10 terrific walk-in shower ideas

There is nothing more satisfying, especially in winter, than being able to step inside a steaming hot shower, wake up and prepare yourself for the day.
A hot and steaming shower shouldn't just be functional. It should be a gorgeous element that completely enhances your bathroom, making it beautiful and serene. Your bathroom should be a space that is never overlooked when it comes to design and decor. A shower can really double-up as a functional element as well as a decor element.
Today, we bring you some of unique walk-in shower ideas from around the world, designed by some of the top professionals, which will inspire you to transform your bathroom space today. Showering will never feel or look so good!
One way to instantly transform your bathroom is to include top quality materials for your shower, such as granite or marble.
No matter what other features you have in your bathroom, materials such as granite and marble will add a touch of luxury, elegance, sophistication and class to your bathroom.
Wouldn't you feel like royalty walking into this shower every morning?
Especially if you have a small bathroom and need to leave out the tub in your design, go for a high-tech shower. This may be a higher cost initially, but it will be a great investment. Every day will be like going to a spa! In the Canadian winter, can you imagine stepping into a high-tech shower and getting warmed up?
High-tech showers, like this one designed by Nordic Saunas and Steam, will leave you feeling like you've just walked out of a day of massages and steam rooms!
Have some fun in your bathroom by adding an innovative or quirky design to the space.
In this image, we can see how the shower takes on quite a classic look and feel, enhanced by the patterned flooring.
You can also choose some classic colours for your shower and bring in unique materials. For example, this shower looks like its in a window! Very stylish and trendy.
Bathroom lighting is important in itself in that it allows you to see what you're doing while you're applying your make-up or brushing your teeth. It also creates a more serene space, especially if you want to relax!
Lighting can also be utilized in the shower, however. Use it to set the mood in your shower space. You should be able to see what soap you are reaching for, but you shouldn't be blinded by the bright lights!
If you really want to feel like you are one with nature, especially if you live in a big city, add some rustic touches to your shower.
In this design, we can see how a stylish wooden ceiling beam completely transforms the bathroom, adding a beautiful natural accent to the room. You could also add wooden furniture to the bathroom or a stone facade to achieve a similar look and feel.
Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.
Your walk-in shower should look gorgeous but it should also be functional – you don't want it to leak or grow mold in it.
Tiling is a wonderful solution as it looks really trendy and stylish but it's also very durable, keeping the space dry, sealed and clean.
Tiling also comes in so many different forms, which means you can really choose colours and styles that suit the rest of your bathroom.
You can also create some beautiful artwork with the tiles in your bathroom, resulting in a space that is really creative and innovative.
In this design, by bathrooms.com, we can see how a gorgeous flower has been featured in the walk-in shower thanks to the tiling. This is further enhanced by the white background of the bathroom.
Use wood for your entire walk-in shower and you'll create a very cozy and warm-looking shower that will feel like you are stepping in a sauna every single day.
You can even add some seating in your shower and really enjoy the steam and the hot water for as long as you like!
Have a look at this the sizzling forest sauna for more spa-like ideas.
A very modern and stylish way to design a shower is to keep one side open, making you feel like you are in an open plan waterfall. This is also very convenient, allowing you to step out of your shower without having to worry about opening doors.
This also makes the space look that much bigger and spacious!
To really create a spacious and stylish bathroom, opt for neutral colours that will enhance your walk-in shower. Use all-glass for the encasing of the shower, making this room looking very cutting-edge and modern!