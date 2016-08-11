This Eco-Friendly Home is One with Nature

Today, we are going to visit Amersfoort in the Netherlands where design professionals Bureau MT transformed a dated home in the woods into gorgeous, eco-friendly home.

Built in the 1970s, the house was updated with an open plan design which allows the different rooms to run smoothly into one another, creating a far more interactive and social space.

Despite its location in the woods, there is plenty of sunlight flowing through the glass windows and skylights. The large windows are designed to work like picture frames, framing the natural environment.

The effect of the facade broadly reflects the original architecture, but is now far more detailed, modern and sustainable. The walls and the roof are equipped with high quality insulation and three-fold glazing. The house is also equipped with a solar water heater.

Let's take a look!