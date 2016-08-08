A West Coast Inspired Home Built in 5 Days

The location speaks volumes about the selection of a West Coast style for this holiday home. Beyond the steep, rocky hills, you can get a glimpse of the light blue ocean beyond – a scene quite similar to something you'd find driving down the northern California coast. Right away, you can observe how the grayish tint of the wood used to build the walls, roof, and patio offers a silvery reflection of its misty surroundings, blending in well with the laid-back, serene ambience.

Looking at the simple design of this home, it's no wonder that the architects were able to whip it together in five days. This design forgoes receded doors, awnings, multi-faceted roofs, gutters, and concrete, employing a basic four-walled, slanted-roof design. But there are fun details that turn a basic design into a stylish construction, such as the tilted railing that echoes the slant of the roof.