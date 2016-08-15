Industrial or Whimiscal? This Home Picks No Sides

The dining hall in this home is made grand with the enormous ceilings and the reflective balls hanging down from them to amplify the space. The dining table is rich oak, and the chairs blend this deep wood with modern metallic supports.

To the right, the reading space adds sophistication with a rich and intricate carpet and a soft red chair with a high back. On the left, the designer made space for the owner's favourite movie poster, which makes a big statement on the wall. Other elements in this room are more esoteric, with a small lamp on the wall that isn't needed, a tiny tree next to the reading spot that seems to be bearing tiny fruit, and a blocked-up fireplace that has been emphasized with dark trim.