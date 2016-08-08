A Wild Twist on the Subterranean Home

Here's your first big surprise: what appears to be a courtyard is actually a furnished outdoor living room, complete with stylish orange sofa and contemporary black picture frames along the walls! Imagining this room sans sky window creates a rather dim, cramped image, but the addition of this lovely, clear pane of glass above creates a wild, unexpected space that makes you look twice. With much of the room falling below ground level, the open ceiling lets light into a space that would otherwise resemble a dungeon.

Who wouldn't want to sit in their very own living room and enjoy a private view of the starry night sky, or lightly clouded sunny morning? Notice that the room lacks a television – it seems that these homeowners would rather take advantage by leaning back and getting a glimpse of the natural show above! This strange hybrid of an indoor living room with an outdoor courtyard is a great example of a structure that uses the absence of a design element (in this case, a ceiling) to create a unique, appealing space.