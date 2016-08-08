This home goes from boring to bright

The kitchen table before was slightly bulkier, with more width and clunkier chairs. The reduction of the kitchen table to this slim white piece, along with the addition of these delicate chairs, have created ample space on the sides of the table – perfect for a family with lots of movement around dinnertime.

Floor-length curtains add a subtle frame for the window, and as they are placed beyond the sides of the window, they give the illusion that the window is wider than it actually is. With the two vertical blue stripes as a window frame and the perky green chair as a focal point, this kitchen has been transformed into a balanced work of art.

