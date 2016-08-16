This House Becomes Home with Style

This balcony has been furnished with luxury in mind. The tall lanterns add flickering candle-light for romantic evenings. The side table has been prepared with sweet drinks and lovely golden chalices. The small white flower really adds an extra touch of romance. The towel is a clever idea, whether for the occasional spill or for the residents to use after they've hit the indoor gym.

If this simple but gorgeous design is your kind of style, this remarkable home will provide you with plenty of inspiration!