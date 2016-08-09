Dreamy Decor Makes This Home Heavenly

This home's interior, designed by Madrid flooring specialist Tarimas de Autor, displays light tones, a range of soft and smooth textures, and plenty of natural light, creating an unearthly, celestial sensation throughout the home. Instead of a encounters a tight, cramped attic as you ascend the stairs to the upper level, this construction features a lived-in attic – complete with bathroom, bedroom, and sitting room – that employs wide, angled skylights allowing sunlight to stream through.
This light, surreal living room presents a space more commonly found in a high-end spa: peachy, light colours draw your eyes from the soft brushstrokes in the abstract painting on the wall to the gauzy peach curtain at the opposite corner of the room. The entire wall of the house is a wide, sunny window, and the light that enters the space is magnified on every surface, from the milky walls and ceiling, to the creamy-toned furniture, to the smooth, lightly grey floors. A unique hanging lamp on the right wall creates a vision of stars, or perhaps a cluster of fireflies, hovering in the corner of the room, completing the celestial, dreamy look.
Notice how the soft textures play together in this room – two plush rugs with similar tawny colour schemes rest near one another, with enough separation to create two distinct
rooms but with enough in common to create a continuous experience throughout the home's lower floor. The subtle stripes in the translucent, sheer curtains offer a fun geometrical contrast to the softer lines and shapes found around the room, but their flowing material sings in the same tune as the luxurious, plush rugs, altogether creating a soothing, gentle ambience.
With windows like these, it would be a shame to have anything other than two living rooms to bathe in the lovely sunlight. This second living room, or sitting room, features a more energetic look with strong, dark lines of the furniture providing a dynamic contrast to the soft environs.
These first two rooms use light colours, soft textures, and warm tones to create an inviting atmosphere. If you're looking for more tips on making your home inviting, check out this idea book with 7 ideas for a warm inviting home.
The living room and the sitting room rest a foot below the dining room and reading nook, seen in the back right and back left of this view. This tiered arrangement creates interest in any home's design, but in this home, it is especially appropriate, as it offers stage-like seating for getting the most out of the sun's rays. In fact, as you've seen, just about everything in the lower half of the home seems to be geared towards getting as much happy sunshine as possible, and this is true even for the two chairs in the reading nook, which, despite being some distance from the window, are still oriented towards it in a subtle salute.
Notice how the slightly varied tones in the floor offer a rustic, antique look against the velvety tones of the rugs, and how the placement of these rugs have created the illusion of a narrow
pier that appears to extend straight out to the sunny backyard beyond.
What could be more heavenly than this cozy master bedroom? The bed linens have an unmistakable resemblance to fluffy white clouds, while the velvety look of the rug below exaggerates the soft feel of the room. This bedroom enjoys a window spanning the entire length of the room, and the curtains are a slightly darker tan shade than the ones found in the living room, in order to block a greater portion of the bright morning light when it begins to enter the sleepy room.
This bathroom has the feel of flowing liquid throughout – smooth, organic lines seem to blend into one another as they form a shower in the back and a tub on the right. Emanating the ultimate sense of cleanliness, this pure white bathroom offers no plush materials but still manages to maintain that soft, heavenly look found throughout the rest of the home. Note how the shower
curtain is not a curtain at all, but instead a barely visible pane of glass that allows you to see straight back into the spacious room.
Beyond the bathroom, you'll find the dressing room - and what a luxurious dressing room it is! Offering a large walk-in closet full of shelves, a dressing room with so much storage space prevents clutter from accumulating in piles beside the dresser, waiting to be folded and put away. Here, this dressing room is fit for a celebrity with a convenient, marshmallow-esque ottoman occupying the center of the room, a golden-toned illuminated ceiling, and a large, glossy mirror to the side. Talk about heavenly!
The inclusion of various natural tones, ranging from orange to deep red, brown, and gray, gives this staircase a dynamic layered feel as you climb to the upper floor. The smooth textures and flat, matte surfaces serve to further exaggerate the focus on this gradual change in tone.
The top of the house is not an attic at all – it's a well-lit space with enough room for several guests! In this room, the soft look of the home is carried through in the suede sofa and polychromatic array of velvet pillows resting in a perfect arrangement on top of it. Light enters through a window that maintains a similar orientation and size to the rectangular blue table, a fun symmetry that creates continuity among the interior and exterior elements of the home. For the first time, you notice hints of amethyst in the chairs and decorative object on the table, but these purples are still soft enough to keep things ultra-light.
Another perspective shows how symmetry in this sitting room creates a sense of relaxation. The triangular surface of the back wall is complemented with diagonal angles in the mirror's frame and by the slanted angles of both of the standing lamps, achieving a very cohesive look that is practically identical on each half of the triangle, making this room a dreamy reflection of itself.
The attic even enjoys access to its own bathroom, and the plants within enjoy access to their very own sunny window! Perhaps the darkest room in the home, the shower area of the attic has been given a dark gray scheme, but it still allows light to enter through the clear shower door. This tri-coloured room is a fun and playful juxtaposition of the brightest of whites, an earthy, mid-toned brown, and the darkest of grays.
This sweet little bedroom in the attic has a well placed bed – a guest can lie down at night and gaze at the stars, another celestially-oriented element of the home.