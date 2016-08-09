Dreamy Decor Makes This Home Heavenly

The living room and the sitting room rest a foot below the dining room and reading nook, seen in the back right and back left of this view. This tiered arrangement creates interest in any home's design, but in this home, it is especially appropriate, as it offers stage-like seating for getting the most out of the sun's rays. In fact, as you've seen, just about everything in the lower half of the home seems to be geared towards getting as much happy sunshine as possible, and this is true even for the two chairs in the reading nook, which, despite being some distance from the window, are still oriented towards it in a subtle salute.

Notice how the slightly varied tones in the floor offer a rustic, antique look against the velvety tones of the rugs, and how the placement of these rugs have created the illusion of a narrow pier that appears to extend straight out to the sunny backyard beyond.