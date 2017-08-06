Declutter: 8 Things to Get Rid Of Now

When it comes to clothes, everyone has at least a few lingering items in their closet that don't get worn anymore. Tastes change, styles come and go, and it's okay for your wardrobe to reflect that. One good rule of thumb is this: if you haven't worn it in the past 6 months, you're not likely to wear it again. See if this rule helps you perform an accurate process of elimination in your closet. Evaluate each item, asking yourself whether it still brings positive value to your life. It's easy to fall into the trap of holding on to each and every item, remembering how much it cost to buy in the first place. However, it's also important to consider how much it is costing you to keep it – if you're constantly shoving it out of the way, moving it from one storage area to the next, or intermittently trying it on before deciding not to wear it (yet again), it's time to let it go, no matter what the price tag was in the beginning.

Don't just pitch your clothes – if you're not interesting in repurposing them yourself (by making rags from old T-shirts, for example), you can donate them to a friend, trade them at a clothing swap, sell them through a consignment store, or deliver them to a local thrift store.