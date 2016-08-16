7 Tips to Revitalize Your Rented Apartment

Sometimes what a rental property is missing most is a sense of life. There's no movement, no greenery, no character. There are three simple ways to add these elements yourself. Consider adding indoor plants to liven up the space. Aquariums can add movement and life to darker spaces, especially if you have a nautical theme. Lastly, sculptures create focal points of interest and add heaps of character. You can go with realistic animal sculptures like the jaguar in the centre, or for more abstract sculptures like the humanoid on the left.

Does your rental property have an outdoor space that you want to rejuvenate too? Contemplate these calming accessories that can add elegance to your yard.