A Low-Maintenance Family Home

Here's a first glance at this brick L-shaped home (an interesting detail – L-shaped structures have a long history in Korean architecture. They were often used to separate the Sarangbang – a private men-only space used for studying, writing poetry, entertaining, and other leisure activities – from the rest of the home. Interestingly, they were often located opposite the women's area of the house).

The exterior is made of brick walls topped with an asymmetrical iron roof. The Sarangbang is easily visible as the white structure nearest the small trees. The L-shape of the structure is intended to give a natural separation between Sarangbang and the rest of the home, and in this application, you can see how, in a busy neighborhood, the L makes a space that's somewhat shielded, making a more private living space.