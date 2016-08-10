A Perfect Family Home By The River

A tropical getaway? Think again. This stunning villa is located in San Lourenço do Douro, a small town about a half hour drive from Porto, Portugal! While the seaside country gets a lot of drizzle and grey skies, plenty of rainfall turns this region into a lush, exotic setting, and this Villa Spa Douro is proof! Situated on a sloped bank of the Douro river, this villa provides more than just the breathtaking views – it also houses an outdoor pool, a spa, a sauna, and a wellness centre. Large windows and glass doors allow ample sunlight to fill the space, and this bright energy is complemented by the fun, punchy themes found throughout the rooms – the owner Bruna clearly has a sense of fun in her decorating style!

If Portugal was not on your summer holiday list this year, there's a big chance that it will be after you finish your tour of this upbeat, luxurious villa!