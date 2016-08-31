A highly unconventional compact home

This wild and unexpected home is located in the rural Bavarian region of Germany, a part of the world renowned for its iconic structures steeped in history and tradition – and this particular structure is in no way a part of that tradition! The boundaries are being pushed, both inside and out, as this structure offers a highly unique, blocky black exterior and some wacky, spontaneous angles and niches within.

The owners of the home wanted to live a more alternative lifestyle and to explore the limits of home design. A compact home is a natural choice, as it has a small footprint on the Earth's resources and its small space limits encourage innovation in structure and layout. The owners called upon the architects firm Hofgut Hafnerleiten for help with their ambitious project. The finished product: a sleek, sustainable compact home that's anything but conventional!