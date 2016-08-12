This Home Makes The Most of Its Panoramic Views

Zurich-based architects Mier Architects, are experts when it comes to creating homes that are minimalist, cutting-edge and sophisticated, yet comfortable and functional.

Today, we are going to travel to Uitikon, Switzerland where these design professionals have created a beautiful family home that integrates the interior with the exterior, resulting in a house that is spacious, homely and chic while capitalizing on the views of its lush surroundings.

As Frank Lloyd Wright once said, ’Form follows function—that has been misunderstood. Form and function should be one, joined in a spiritual union.”

Are you curious to take a look?