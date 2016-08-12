This Home Makes The Most of Its Panoramic Views

Zurich-based architects Mier Architects, are experts when it comes to creating homes that are minimalist, cutting-edge and sophisticated, yet comfortable and functional.
Today, we are going to travel to Uitikon, Switzerland where these design professionals have created a beautiful family home that integrates the interior with the exterior, resulting in a house that is spacious, homely and chic while capitalizing on the views of its lush surroundings.
As Frank Lloyd Wright once said, ’Form follows function—that has been misunderstood. Form and function should be one, joined in a spiritual union.”
Are you curious to take a look?
From the outside of the home, we can see how the designers have gone for a white facade with black finishes, which works in perfect harmony with the glass elements. This creates a very simple exterior look and feel.
The designers used the garden, including the beautiful and colourful trees and plants, to enhance the simplicity of the facade.
We can really see how the designers have played with the space available to them here, creating different volumes and shapes with the structure of the architecture. The flat roof keeps the different elements of the house neatly packaged underneath it.
In these two images, we can see how the interior and exterior spaces are carefully integrated thanks to the large glass windows and doors that are featured throughout the facade.
In the living room, we can see how the large glass windows offer panoramic views of the surrounds. This also opens up the interior space, allowing an abundance of natural light to flow throughout the home. Large windows also keeps the interior spaces ventilated.
We can see that the designers have also gone for neutral colours, ensuring that the surrounding views are the focal point of the home.
While we can see that the interior features the same neutral colours that we saw throughout the exterior space, the designers have added some warm and neutral tones to the space. This creates a very cozy interior!
In the dining room, we come across light wooden floors and a light wooden table, which is flanked by some modern and trendy chairs. The cushy rug is the cherry on top. The large window frames the surrounds like a piece of artwork!
The lamp that is suspended above the dining room table gives this room ambiance and atmosphere, while still allowing diners to see what they are eating – a great tip for any home!
The kitchen is very homely and modern where the wooden floors and chocolate brown counter tops contrast beautifully with the stark white cabinets and shelves.
The kitchen island is the star of the kitchen, offering the family an extra space to cook and prepare food. The little bar stools also provide the opportunity for more casual dining over breakfast or sharing stories over cups of coffee. Have a look at these other kitchen islands to treasure.
A kitchen island also offers an extra space for items to be stored neatly away. You'll notice that this kitchen features only the most necessary items throughout. This keeps the space looking neat and tidy!
The bedroom is one of our favorite rooms in the house! The designers have introduced some personality and colour in the form of the deep purple tones.
In the right-hand image, we can see how the large glass doors allow sunlight to flow into this space, keeping the interiors connected to the exteriors. The curtains allow for some privacy and shade.
Remember that your bedroom is an expression of who you are so don't be afraid to add some personality and color to it. Don't you love the funky lampshade that hangs from the ceiling?
In the left-hand image, we can see how a large glass window connects the bedroom to the bathroom, visually expanding the area.
The bathroom is incredibly stylish and slick! Often people overlook the bathroom when it comes to design and decor, but this is one of the most important rooms in the house.
Your bathroom is the space where you come to prepare for the day, where you relax and regroup. It should be beautiful and peaceful.
This is exactly what the designers have done here, creating a stylish and cozy space. This is achieved by the brown tiles and stone cladding on the wall, which works in harmony with the modern features in the bathroom.
The little touches here and there add to the ambiance in this space, including the little plants and flowers and the candles. This is a great addition to any bathroom!
The mirrors in this space also visually expand it, making it seem that much bigger and spacious.
Finally we come to a large terrace area, where the family can enjoy the fresh air. This is a wonderful space that can be utilized for an outdoor dining area or outdoor living room. Wouldn't you want to relax out here?
The light wooden floors are the perfect material for this type of space as they warm and aesthetically pleasing. They are also very durable, with the ability to last no matter what the weather conditions are.
With some beautiful lanterns and gorgeous and modern pieces of furniture, this space completely extends the interior living space.