This Cottage Transforms into a Cozy Home

There is nothing better than watching an old, dilapidated structure transform into a modern and cutting-edge piece of design. This is exactly what we are going to witness today!

Design professionals, Fraher Architects, took an old garden cottage, which was part of an old stable block and a period house, and transformed it into a gorgeous and modern space that still features some of its original features.

This innovative and trendy home fits beautifully into the surrounds. Taking into account the views and the landscape, this home still has its country roots, while bringing in a very fresh look and feel.

Are you curious?