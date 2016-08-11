11 Front Doors With a Bold Welcome

This crisp, black and white entrance offers a stately welcome to the home – with an entrance like this, one can only begin to imagine the luxuries within! Grand and almost imposing, these black doors look like a modern version of something you'd find on a countryside estate in one of Jane Austin's historical fiction novels – you might expect to see a giant, lion's head door knocker on their panels, or perhaps a glimpse of a tidy butler as the double doors are pulled open.

Notice how the black colour is accentuated by a picturesque black frame just beyond the doorway's edges, placing greater emphasis on the strong rectangular shapes in this design.