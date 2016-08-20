Match Your Bedroom to Your Star Sign

As a Gemini, you may be known for your lightheartedness and the ease with which you interact with people in social settings. With these sociable and talkative aspects as key part of your start sign traits, you can go wild with your Zodiac bedroom design, creating something dynamic that reflects your lighthearted nature. Funky lighting options on this room give a spontaneous, bouncy touch to the upper half of the room, while several chairs (for the friends you're sure to invite into your room) are placed along the far wall. Like in this room, you don't have to keep a consistent, structured theme – your artsy mindset will benefit from a variety of odd and eclectic items, such as the assortment of vases by the window, the variety of shapes in the lamps, and the many hues of blue, black, and brown that you see pictured here. As a final touch, framed pictures of friends (as you can see on the shelves along the right side of the room) are a good reflection of your sociable Gemini nature.

