Top Five: Renovations of the Week

There is nothing better than the satisfaction of watching a home transform from an old run down and dilapidated space into a beautiful, magnificent and homely building that is the envy of the block.
The wonderful news is that we at homify have five top before and afters of the week ready to show you below!
Not only will this make your weekend but it may inspire you to make a few changes and alterations to your own home! You won't believe the difference a little love and care can make.
In this project, by Architekturburo Heike Kramp, we can see how a facade that hasn't received maintenance or a good paint job in a few years results in a very run down and unattractive looking building.
The exterior of your house needs some attention and care – it's the first impression that people will get of your home after all!
Can you believe the difference?
The facade has been completely modernized thanks to a fresh coat of paint and some new materials, which introduce texture and color throughout the exterior, breathing new life into the home from the outside in.
This apartment has been completely transformed thanks to design professionals, Better Home.
The living room that we see in this image is very old-fashioned and outdated with stained walls, scuffed floors and very old windows and doors. This home looks barely habitable.
The apartment looks absolutely breathtaking and beautiful thanks to the intervention by the designers, who replaced the floors, windows and doors and gave the home a fresh coat of paint.
Natural light streams into this space now, working in harmony with the soft pastel colours and the charming furniture.
Remember that natural light can go a very long way when it comes to restoring your home!
Puurbouwen were responsible for turning this trashed townhouse into the belle of the block and they've done an exceptional job.
In this image we can see what a sorry a state it was in before the intervention. The walls look like they are rotting and falling apart, while the backyard is in shambles.
Compared to the houses next to it, it looks like a complete ruin.
If we head inside the townhouse after the designers were done with it, we come across a very chic and stylish interior.
The kitchen features sleek white counter tops, which work in harmony with the wooden cabinets and shelves.The designers have ensured there is plenty of storage space so that the kitchen remains neat, organized and stylish.
This kitchen is simply hideous with its old pinkish purple walls, yellowing cabinets and outdated design.
This space is also closed off from the rest of the house, creating a very claustrophobic and dingy look and feel.
Would you feel inspired to whip up a feast in this kitchen?
The designers, Common Ground, have completely opened up the space, creating a wonderful flow between the kitchen and the living space. This is a wonderful tip for any small home. Get rid of any unnecessary walls to truly maximize the space available.
You can insert a little breakfast bar or kitchen island, which will subtly separate the kitchen from the rest of the living space.
The bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where you escape from the rest of the world and truly feel it at home. It should ooze personality, style, warmth and charm.
Yet in this bedroom, we can see that it does none of those things. In fact the bedroom looks very dull and boring!
Thank goodness for Saving Grace Interiors …
The interior designers have completely transformed this space by adding very clean lines and finishes, which are enhanced by the touches of rose here and there.
Natural light streams into this space, creating a very appealing haven that oozes tranquility and zen.
