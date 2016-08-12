The Courtyard House of Dreams

There is nothing more modern or chic than a home that integrates the exterior and interior spaces flawlessly.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today, in the form of the Courtyard House, designed by London-based architect professionals, Design Cubed.

This home, based in East Dulwich, is a stunning and cutting-edge example of how homes should flow between the interior and exterior areas available to it, allowing plenty of sunshine and ventilation throughout.

Are you curious to see more?