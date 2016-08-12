The Courtyard House of Dreams

There is nothing more modern or chic than a home that integrates the exterior and interior spaces flawlessly.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today, in the form of the Courtyard House, designed by London-based architect professionals, Design Cubed.
This home, based in East Dulwich, is a stunning and cutting-edge example of how homes should flow between the interior and exterior areas available to it, allowing plenty of sunshine and ventilation throughout.
Are you curious to see more?
In this image, we can see how the home is centered around a large wooden courtyard, where different sections of the home flow out onto it.
Glass windows and doors connect the interior spaces to this central exterior courtyard, allowing a constant interaction between the two. The doors can be closed during bad weather, but they can also be opened right up so that the interior spaces extend out onto the wooden deck. This visually expands the home as well as opens up more social and interactive space for the family.
It also keeps the home constantly connected to the outdoor spaces for energy and vitality.
If we zoom out and have a look at this very modern and sleek home from further away, we can see how open spaces define the architectural structure. Not only are there courtyards interspersed throughout the home, opening up the interior spaces, but there are also skylights throughout. This allows for a very bright and spacious looking home that is naturally warmed and insulated.
These wide open spaces work in harmony with the shape of the home as well as the neutral colours and materials that the designers have chosen for the exterior facade. This is simplicity in its most sophisticated form!
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
If we head inside the home, we come across a gorgeous kitchen and dining area that is bathed in natural light.
The designers have stuck to the neutral colors that we saw throughout the exterior, bringing a Scandinavian look and feel to the home.
The furniture used throughout this space is simple and sleek and the designers have been very modest with the decor items. They've added a plush rug here or there and a vase of flowers or a pot plant, which breathes new life into the home very subtly and naturally.
This is a great tip for any interior design. A pot plant or a vase of flowers can transform a room!
In this image, we can see how the kitchen and dining space opens up onto the central courtyard, creating far more space for the family. Couldn't you imagine hosting parties or Sunday barbeques out here, where the kitchen and dining room are so close?
We can also see that the designers created a very open plan home, where the kitchen is very subtly separated from the dining area by a kitchen island. A kitchen island is a wonderful addition to any family home. It allows you to segregate the areas without having to crowd the space with a wall. It also forms an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food as well as a space where kitchen items can be stored neatly away.
On the outer edge of the kitchen island, we can see some bar stools. This creates a more casual space for eating breakfast or sharing stories over cups of tea. It also allows the family to chat to the chef while he or she is cooking a feast!
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
In this image, we can see the direct impact that the skylights have on the interior design. They allow sunlight to flow in through the home, making the interiors seem that much lighter, brighter and warmer.
Natural light has many advantages. It naturally warms a home, which means less money on electricity. It also provides natural light, which also means less money on electricity. Natural light is much healthier for the family living in the home, flooding the home with warm and rejuvenating energy.
Don't you think the skylight completely opens the home up?
If we head into the living room, we can see how the designers have gone for a minimalist approach, choosing to include only the most necessary elements throughout this space. This does not meant that they've held back on adding charm and personality to the home, however.
The trick is to go for functional items that will double up as decor elements. In this space, we can see how a sleek flat screen television enhances the area but is functional too. A bowl of apples and a vase of flowers adds a natural form of decor the the living room, but these are also items that have other functions too.
Don't be afraid to add a bit of colour or personality into your home. You can also put up family photographs or a piece of artwork that speaks to who you are.
In the bedroom, we can see a bit of colour and personality enter into the design in the form of sea-green-trimmed duvet and patterned pillows, some artwork on the walls and a warm, cozy and vibrant duvet.
Don't be afraid to use your textiles to bring some charm into your home.
We can also see how the bedroom also spills out onto the central courtyard, showing how the exterior spaces are integral to the design of the home. This keeps every room in touch with nature.
We can also see how the chic and modern interiors contrast beautifully with the more rustic materials used throughout the exterior, creating a wonderful juxtaposition of themes.