From Run Down to Sleek Country Home

In this image, we can see the home before the designers intervened. This home is very old-fashioned and hadn't been cared for in quite some time. The walls need a fresh coat of paint and the style needs some refreshing!

Yet we can see the potential of the home. For starters, it is set in the most beautiful forest with very impressive and expansive surrounds. Secondly, it is a large home that has the potential to be a very modern space for a large family.

Are you curious to see how the designers made the most of the potential?