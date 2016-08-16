This home renovation delivers a modern masterpiece

Today, we are going to visit Portugal where architect professionals Gaape have taken a very old-fashioned and run down home and turned it into a gorgeous, cutting-edge modern masterpiece.
This is a very satisfactory before and after project that will leave you feeling inspired to make changes to your own home!
We will explore this home from the outside in, witnessing how each detail and has been carefully thought out, resulting in a stunning overall revamp.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see just what a sorry state the home was in before the intervention. The large, two-storey home was run down and clearly was not maintained. The beige, yellowed walls are dull and boring and in desperate need of a fresh coat of paint!
The white window and door frames are stained and chipped, doing nothing to enhance the facade while the roof looks like its going to cave in.
The pool area holds so much potential, yet it is completely under-utilized. There is nothing modern or chic about this home – a complete waste of an expansive garden and pool.
Can you believe that this is the same home?
The designers have revamped the whole facade and pool area, transforming this space into a modern, chic and stylish design.
The window and door frames have been completely replaced with stylish, sleek black frames that contrast beautifully with the freshly painted beige facade.
The designers completely replaced the pool area, installing a wooden deck and modern swimming pool. Wood is a great material for around the swimming pool as its durable, non-slip and brings an earthy look and feel to the environment.
The patio furniture adds elegance and sophistication to the patio area, while creating a very comfortable and homely space for the family to enjoy the outdoor area. Couldn't you imagine relaxing on the sunbeds out here or reading a book on the chairs?
The entrance to the home was very old-fashioned, yet we can see how much potential it holds.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your house so you want it to look inviting, warm and trendy at all times. Be sure to do regular maintenance on your exterior facade and do garden work in the front of the house so that it looks neat and manicured at all times.
In this design, we can see that the front of the house is okay, but it's not overwhelmingly beautiful. It won't stand out compared to the others on the block and yet it should!
The entrance has been completely capitalized now, thanks to these expert designers. They've gone for a chic and minimalist look, bringing together white, grey and dark brown tones.
The floating staircase marries the functional and the design-savvy, creating a very elegant entrance, which contrasts beautifully with the well-designed and neatly organized lush front garden.
The home now features very clean lines and a simple yet sophisticated finish. It certainly stands out from the rest!
The home before the renovation was a typical home from back in the day, but it looks very outdated. The beige facade finished in the honey-coloured wood is no longer trendy or aesthetically pleasing.
This looks like a home that our grandparents would live in!
The size and potential of the home just isn't done justice here. Would you pay this home a second glance if you walked past?
Now this is an attention-grabbing home!
The new sleek tones, darker wood – which is far more fashionable – and the incorporation of glass throughout the facade makes for a very edgy and slick look and feel.
The incorporation of glass also makes a huge difference to the interior of the home, allowing for sunshine to filter into this space. It connects the interior to the exterior more fluidly, allowing the residents to be apart of the expansive outdoor space no matter what the weather is like outside.
If we take a sneak peek inside the home, we come across a very dull and chaotic bathroom.
The old-fashioned off-white cabinets do nothing for this room, while the resident's personal items are spread across the counter tops, making for a very unattractive space.
Your bathroom is meant to be a peaceful and tranquil area where you can feel at peace after a long day at work. It should ooze serenity and comfort. This bathroom does none of those things!
The designers have completely renovated the bathroom, replacing the old tiled floors with a modern, warm and cozy dark wooden floor. The cupboards and counters have been replaced with sleek and modern equivalents while the shower takes on a distinctly minimalist look and feel.
The storage space in this area has now been completely utilized so that only the most functional of items remain on the counter tops. This keeps the bathroom looking very clean and zen.
This home has now realized its potential thanks to these design professionals. Can you believe the difference?