This Tiny Shabby Bathroon Turns Super Chic

While planning makeovers, the bathroom is often the last room that is considered for change, despite its immense contribution to daily rejuvenation. But the interior architects at Innenarchitekturburo Jurgen Lubcke in Krefeld Germany, think differently and innovatively. They renovated this tiny, cluttered and dingy bathroom into a haven of refreshment by introducing some clever design tweaks, changing tiles, and eliminating unnecessary elements. The revamped bathroom is now a sleek, stylish and more open space with ample brightness and freedom of movement. Let’s take a closer look at how this was accomplished.
Lined with old-fashioned brown tiles, the compact bathroom looked smaller and gloomier than it actually was. The tub was taking up too much space, hindering hassle-free movement, while the fixtures looked dated.
The disorganised look of the bathroom before its makeover is apparent from this picture. The faulty layout did not make good use of the available space, and there were lots of strengths that the previous designers could have easily made use of. Yet, they stuck to the tried and tested formula of placing everything along the wall even as they created a shabby shower stall at one end. Baskets for storage were cramped into one corner beside it, and they looked ill-fitted in the attic-like structure of the room.
The architects decided to inject a dose of freshness into the new bathroom. While the attic-like slant has been kept alive for a charming and cozy look, the rest of the space has been done up with neat light-hued tiles and slabs that are a modern rendition of the grains found on cliffs and rocks. This gives the space a Zen-like calm and lends a feeling of spaciousness. The golden lighting emanates from specific corners of the ceiling to illuminate the relevant areas, while more modern fixtures have been introduced for contemporary bliss. One wall has been knocked out to make way for a pillar-like structure that ushers you towards the WC unit and the new wall mounted towel rack in white.
The architects have opted for softness in the makeover. The bureau that holds the sink has soft grooves that act as the handles which eliminates unnecessary fittings and creates a clean look. The mirror is also a slim rectangle on top with plenty of white lights for getting dressed. On the side, an open niche with a blue light within holds a surprising decor element.
This dry branch arrangement in a glass vase offers a stunning example of how you can separate areas without using bulky walls. The clumsy tub has been removed, and the neat shower area has been separated from the sink and WC unit thanks to this delicate looking touch.
This renovation project is an example of how even a very compact space can be loaded with style and practical comfort by implementing intelligent ideas and progressive changes. Take a look at another makeover story for more inspiration - This Neglected Home Get A Stunning Renovation.