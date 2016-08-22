This Home Will Sooth Your Senses

The architects at Estudio Paula Herrero Arquitecta created a serene oasis of sorts with this abode, which is swathed in creamy shades of white and beige, while Nordic woodwork comes into the picture to steal the show. The Piso en Palermo in Buenos Aires is a picture of cozy, minimalistic beauty full of modern designs, soothing lighting, practical and functional touches, and soft textures. Every room looks inviting and charming with trendy furnishing that promises sheer relaxation. Come and take a closer look to find out more about this home.
We love how practicality meets high design in this living room. To begin with, the designers have placed emphasis on the right kind of lighting by installing a lamp that bends over with its simple style and casts a glow right in the centre of the seating arrangement. Around this light, the smart carved chairs and lazy loungers as well as the plush sectional have all been placed. The cream-hued sectional and the disc shaped coffee table makes for an eclectic look. The wall behind is the real piece de resistance with its simple white shelves that make a big statement and act as storage nooks for the collectibles owned by the family.
Rather than separating the various areas with walls, the architects have decided to say it with a pillar. The rounded pillar is testimony of the high design values followed for this home, with its solid structure that lets the design flow from one space to another seamlessly.
The dining room furniture has been crafted with the future of design in mind. The ergonomic look has been shaped to accommodate comfort as well as style, so that the human body seated at the table, and on the chairs, is completely at ease. Meanwhile, the wire-ridden overhead domes shed light on the maple hued dining table, while the iron frames and legs have been painted white.
The home speaks volumes of the Nordic style that dominates its quarters. This style renders a unique urban finesse to the space. Starting from the uniquely designed wall at the far end accompanied by the lamp and chair for cosy evenings spent with a book, to the glistening wood flooring and the subtle quirky pattern of the chairs – there is a wonderful appeal in all the woodwork throughout the home.
The open kitchen flaunts a sleek rendition of futuristic designs on one side. The classic box type shelf has been reserved for the top where it brackets the chimney in a stylish manner, while the chrome and white cabinets below stop at the wooden kitchen counter and breakfast nook. Powerful but aesthetically placed lights aid in executing culinary chores with ease.
The wall on the other side of the kitchen has been turned into a sleek concoction of wooden frames that hold the appliances and pantry essentials in a neat manner. It is truly practical and stylish.
Comfort oozes through every pore of this expansive and minimalistic bedroom – and we are definitely talking about the simple bed and its double height mattress and soft bedding! Calming bedside lamps and pretty sconce lights add cozy warmth to the space, while a large mirror enhances the room’s spacious feeling.
With beige, creamy white and pale wooden hues ruling the colour palette of this residence, it is hard not to fall in love with its pleasing and calming looks.