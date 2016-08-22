This Home Will Sooth Your Senses

Comfort oozes through every pore of this expansive and minimalistic bedroom – and we are definitely talking about the simple bed and its double height mattress and soft bedding! Calming bedside lamps and pretty sconce lights add cozy warmth to the space, while a large mirror enhances the room’s spacious feeling.

With beige, creamy white and pale wooden hues ruling the colour palette of this residence, it is hard not to fall in love with its pleasing and calming looks. Check out another tour for more ideas here - The Charming Cozy Nest for Two.