How to Create an Outstanding Outdoor Party Space

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern terrace
If you have a plain backyard, terrace, or garden, why not turn it into an amazing party space? These phenomenal patios have elegant elements you'll want to make your own including: glass roofs, high ceilings, brick stoves and so much more. To set-up your entertaining game, consider these amazing spaces! 

1. Extend Your Roof and Put a Bar Under it

Casa Corrêas, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Pool
Maria Claudia Faro

It's relatively inexpensive to add a patio cover of some sort on your back patio. This wooden style is popular because combines simplicity with a natural vibe. Once you have a rain-proof area outdoors, you can even add a bar under it. This orange and stone bar sets a tropical theme and can host some lovely parties. 

2. Define the Space with Flooring

Área de Lazer CK, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Pool
Gláucia Britto

You don't need to make an enclosed area to enjoy your outdoor space. Instead, simply partition out some entertainment space by adding some flooring. It can be as simple or luxurious as your budget allows, and with the right material and weatherproofing it doesn't have to have a roof. 

3. Glass Roofs

Spa da floresta, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Spa
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

This wooden Pergola has a risque glass roof. It allows the sky to be seen from underneath, and creates a sense of connection with the weather, be it sunshine or heavy rain. Imagine sitting in that deluxe hot tub and watching some gentle snow trickle down, that's quite a unique atmosphere! Of course, make sure your glass roof is built on the correct incline so that rain and snow can slide off, or be cleaned off, easily. 

Need some more inspirations, these backyard escapes will keep you from going indoors

4. Roomy Walkways

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios & Decks
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you have some empty transition spaces that lead to or from your outdoor space, you can turn it into a functional party area by adding seating, a roof, even a kitchen if your budget allows. This lounge area even has a bright blue couch and some palm trees next to a decorative stone path. You can go wild with your imagination here, or ask a landscape architect for help. 

5. Kitchens in the Outdoors

Residência Jardim das Palmeiras, Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo Bia Maia & Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo Classic style houses
Bia Maia &amp; Guta Carvalho Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo

This huge outdoor space has a kitchen in it! Even though food is an essential element in entertaining, your space doesn't have to be quite so fancy. If you want to add a touch of this style to a smaller space, try adding just the brick oven or a rustic-style barbeque. We have plenty of styles for you to browse right here, something is sure to match your outdoor theme. 

6. Outdoor Furniture

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern terrace
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

You can get an elegant feeling outdoor space without compromising on weather-proofing. These gorgeous patio seats have impeccable space and texture, but can be exposed to the rainy without any worry. For some additional elegance try adding some recessed lighting to nearby walls, like these romantic square lights. 

7. High Ceilings

Maryland Drive , Guz Architects Guz Architects Deck & Patio: Design Ideas and Pictures
Guz Architects

Maryland Drive

If you're familiar with the dramatic effect that high ceilings can achieve inside a home, you won't be surprised to see how extraordinary these high ceilings make the garden space feel. 

8. Surrounding Fencing

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern terrace
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

If you want some privacy for your outdoor space, this simple wooden fencing is a staple of the modern garden. It works well with both nature-inspired and Asian-inspired themes. It also grants privacy and allows a breeze to flow through the space, unlike more opaque fencing. Besides, you can also use the fencing to support scaling plants like vines. 

If your home has a courtyard like this, you'll want to see how designers made the most of this elegant courtyard

A Stylish Home for Newlyweds
Which outdoor space would you want to host a party in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

