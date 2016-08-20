How to Create an Outstanding Outdoor Party Space

This wooden Pergola has a risque glass roof. It allows the sky to be seen from underneath, and creates a sense of connection with the weather, be it sunshine or heavy rain. Imagine sitting in that deluxe hot tub and watching some gentle snow trickle down, that's quite a unique atmosphere! Of course, make sure your glass roof is built on the correct incline so that rain and snow can slide off, or be cleaned off, easily.

