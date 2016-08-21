The Mountain Home for The Modern Family

Today we're taking a look at a home that offers amazing mountain views and decadent bathrooms that will leave you feeling like you just spent the day at a spa. David Guerra architects designed the high ceilings and stone work that make the property magnificent, along with the open-concept floor plan that keeps everything feeling modern. Each member of the resident's family added their own furnishings and the roomy home is full of character as a result. Did we mention that the backyard is huge and holds a lavish pool along with plenty of lounge furniture? Let's dive right in.
This grey and red stone combination makes for some amazing textured contrast that makes the exterior of this home unique. Just behind the entryway, we see a peek of the tall timber ceilings yet to come.
This timber door swings on an axis just right of where door hinges usually are. This unique entrance starts the home off with a very grand feeling. Already we can see the mountain views in the background. Imagine this home in Canada, say Whistler, British Columbia?
The high ceilings in this house are simply jaw-dropping. They are clad in gorgeous wood that runs to front and back, accentuating the length of the home. The roof's main support is the lovely stone fireplace that sits in the centre of the living space, providing a rustic mountain-home feel. The dining table and chairs are also rustic, in various wood finishes that provide contrast with the wood ceiling and flooring.
For safety, the courtyard and pool area have been closed in with glass fencing that doesn't obscure the amazing view. Across the grass, a luxurious lounge area has been made right next to the pool. It's white and basket-woven furniture creates a very beachy feel.
Back inside, you could warm up from the cool pool next to the fireplace in this cozy living room. The T.V. stand and the kitchen bar make this space distinct from the rest of the open floor plan. The furniture in simple white and translucent plastic make for a modern style. There's even some elegant abstract art on the side table.
Each member of the family has added their personal seating to this space, making for an eclectic style that truly reflects their individual personalities. This space is defined by the grey carpet it sits on, which matches the grey stone in the centre of the room and serves to anchor the space so it doesn't feel like its out of place.
This bathroom is absolutely luxurious. Who wouldn't want to walk up some soft red steps to a gigantic soaker tub? The modern bath accessories, like the magnifying mirror, hand towel holder, and various cream holders make this bathroom feel like a five star spa. Yet, the rustic feel of the living space hasn't been completely abandoned. The bamboo flooring leads us into the room, and the decorative wooden chest adds a ton of character.
This bathroom is for those who prefer to use tall glass showers. The space is made warm with red textured tiles and has some of the same luxury furnishings as the last. We particularly enjoy the fuzzy bath mat, which must be a joy to step on. If you want to feel like you're in a spa when you step into your own bathroom, browse through our beautiful bathroom decor for some more inspiration.
Let's take one last look at this huge home and it's crystal blue pool. It really is a mountain retreat we'd love to visit. If you can't get enough of its luxurious look, especially the bathrooms, you'll be thrilled by these ten walk-in showers!