The Mountain Home for The Modern Family

Today we're taking a look at a home that offers amazing mountain views and decadent bathrooms that will leave you feeling like you just spent the day at a spa. David Guerra architects designed the high ceilings and stone work that make the property magnificent, along with the open-concept floor plan that keeps everything feeling modern. Each member of the resident's family added their own furnishings and the roomy home is full of character as a result. Did we mention that the backyard is huge and holds a lavish pool along with plenty of lounge furniture? Let's dive right in.