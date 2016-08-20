The Refreshing Makeover of a Dreary Apartment

It is inspiring how the long bathtub has been cleverly fitted into the small corner of the bathroom, without producing a cramped look. A couple of short steps lead you from the shower area to the tub, which is slightly elevated from the actual bathroom floor. And a large glass window lets you enjoy the lush view of the nature outside, while you indulge in a rejuvenating bath.

Hope you enjoyed the brilliant renovation of this Korean apartment as much as we did. Elegant minimalism, intelligent designs, and smart use of simple colours have made this home a designer delight.