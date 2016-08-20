The Refreshing Makeover of a Dreary Apartment

South Korea’s towering skyscrapers, quaint traditional houses and ancient palaces have attracted our attention today, and we are especially looking forward to the stunning transformation of this apartment in Bundang. Previously, it was a drab and gloomy place and suffered from insufficient lighting. The bathrooms and kitchen suffered from cramped designs and needed smartening up. And some other spaces were just lying bare and unfurnished. But the abode enjoys the presence of large windows with great views of the city, and this is what inspired the interior designers at Salad Bowl Design Studio to accomplish a refreshing makeover. With oodles of whiteness, sleek and chic furnishing, smart patterns, and stylish minimalism, this apartment is a must see now.
The living and dinging spaces of the residence were originally empty and lacking in aesthetic appeal. The mundane wooden flooring, pale yellow walls and dull lights did nothing to brighten or liven up the areas. But the large windows promised immense possibilities.
Spotless and pristine splashes of white now rule the interiors and make the apartment appear more spacious, bright and airy than before. The old wooden flooring has been replaced by elegant grey tiles which complement the walls, and create an expansive feel. The dining area receives tons of sunlight through the large glass window, while trendy artworks dot the home randomly for artistic panache.
The extremely contemporary and unique dining space is defined by the intense black wall that houses sleek storage cabinets and a slim, long niche for organising books. The use of black on the fashionable chairs and legs for the table makes for a bold and unusual design statement, and it contrasts the white interiors wonderfully. The long quirky table top crafted from natural wood is a stunner too.
With cabinets both above and below the countertop, the kitchen seemed too cramped to breathe in. The backsplash tiles looked dated, and the handles of the cabinets had long outlived their glory days. The wooden flooring seemed drab too, and enhanced the gloominess of the ambiance.
The cabinets above the countertop have been eliminated and walls were torn down to augment the openness and spaciousness of the kitchen. The sleek and gleaming cabinets are now without handles, and look neater. The new dark grey backsplash behind the cooking stove offers contrast against the primarily white kitchen, while the revamped floor enhances its roomy feel.
The expanded kitchen now has room enough to accommodate a sleek breakfast nook on the other side of the sink counter. A stylish black ledge and trendy black chairs let you converse with the chef while grabbing a casual bite or sipping on a drink.
Sparkling white walls reflect the sunlight flooding through the large glass window, and make the living space appear brighter and whiter than ever before. The extremely spacious area comes with a sleek sectional, a simple rug, a quirky coffee table and a snazzy tripod lamp. Minimalistic decor rendered in subtle neutral tones is the mainstay of the living room, while a projector hangs from the ceiling to cater to entertainment needs.
White dominates the master bedroom like all other rooms, but enjoys contrasting elements in the form of a large wooden bed, a dark study station and dark blinds. Dark grey satiny bedding pairs with the richness of wood for a bed that is elegant, comfy yet masterful. The large window allows ample natural light to infiltrate every nook and cranny of the bedroom, and offers an enjoyable view too.
With smart white and grey stripes adorning its walls and elegant grey tiles lining its floor, the compact bathroom makes a powerful statement despite its modest size. Glass doors separate the WC unit, shower and tub from the sink area, without compromising the bright and open look of the space. The sink is a sleek affair and the drawers underneath follow suit too. Minimalistic and modish fixtures make the bathroom a cosy and convenient nook for freshening up every day.
It is inspiring how the long bathtub has been cleverly fitted into the small corner of the bathroom, without producing a cramped look. A couple of short steps lead you from the shower area to the tub, which is slightly elevated from the actual bathroom floor. And a large glass window lets you enjoy the lush view of the nature outside, while you indulge in a rejuvenating bath.
Hope you enjoyed the brilliant renovation of this Korean apartment as much as we did. Elegant minimalism, intelligent designs, and smart use of simple colours have made this home a designer delight. For more inspiration, check out another makeover story - This Neglected Home Get A Stunning Renovation.