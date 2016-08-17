The Unique Home Of Wooden Wonder

Today we are going to visit Denne Manor Barn in the United Kingdom, designed by Canterbury Architect professionals Lee Evans Partnerships.

We will witness how a 17th Century barn was restored and transformed into a contemporary home that features cutting-edge design and top quality innovation. We will also see how wood has been used throughout this home to create a very impressive effect.

This wonderful integration of the old and the new will inspire and delight today, as we see just how much of a role wood can play in the design of our homes.

Are you ready to take a look?