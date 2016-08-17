The Unique Home Of Wooden Wonder

Today we are going to visit Denne Manor Barn in the United Kingdom, designed by Canterbury Architect professionals Lee Evans Partnerships.
We will witness how a 17th Century barn was restored and transformed into a contemporary home that features cutting-edge design and top quality innovation. We will also see how wood has been used throughout this home to create a very impressive effect.
This wonderful integration of the old and the new will inspire and delight today, as we see just how much of a role wood can play in the design of our homes.
Are you ready to take a look?
As the designers have explained,
The exterior design respects the architectural and historic interest of the building, and the use of minimal fenestration and an innovative glazing system ensures that there is no loss to the original timber structure. The original cart entries and central section of the building have been reinstated. The barn has also been restored in original cladding and re-roofed in traditional plain clay tiles.
From this angle, we can see just how extraordinary this home is. It features wooden beams throughout the ceiling, which refers back to the original and restored timber frame. This is enhanced by the mirrored lighting on the ceiling and contrasts drastically with the incredibly modern and chic interior.
In this image, we can see how the home features a ground floor and a loft area above it. The open plan design creates a very spacious and trendy look and feel, which is further enhanced by the dramatic height of the ceiling.
The bottom floor of the home features a kitchen, living space and three bedrooms, while a fourth master bedroom and bathroom are situated in the loft, which can be accessed via the spiral staircase that we see in this image. There is also a spiral staircase like this on the other side of the room.
The wooden tones work in harmony with the glass features and white walls, creating a very homely and cocoon-like interior.
If we look at the home from this angle, we can see just how gorgeous the open plan design is.
The dining room is slightly separated from the rest of the home by the wooden flooring – a very subtle and sophisticated way to divide spaces without building a wall. If you have limited space to work with, this is a great strategy. Walls tend to make spaces seem smaller and more claustrophobic.
Have a look at these other tips for separating rooms without building walls.
From this angle, we can also see how impressive the high ceilings are as well as what an impact the timber frame makes.
The designers have gone for very neutral colours throughout the home, creating a soft, earthy and cozy space for unwinding.
If we head upstairs to the loft, we can see how it's the little touches here and there that really make this house a home.
The artwork on the walls add some personality and charm to the space, without it overwhelming the environment. The animal print rug also adds a sense of warmth and coziness.
Remember that a home is an extension of who you are, so it should feature some design elements that speak to who you are. As we can see in this image, they can work in perfect harmony with the style of the home.
Lighting plays a huge role in this home, enhancing the details throughout.
As we have seen in the previous images, natural light flows through this space, creating a very open, light and bright home. In this image, we can see how the lighting installed in the dining room, loft and other areas of the living space create a wonderful effect.
The designers have gone for coloured lights, which add some vibrancy to the space while illuminating the beautiful timber features and the white walls.
The kitchen is one of our favorite spots in the house because of how big it is and how clean, warm and homely it is. This is truly the heart and soul of the house!
The designers have opted for industrial screed flooring, which contrasts beautifully with the white counter tops and cabinets. The timber, as we can see, also plays a big role in this space, bringing in an earthy and rustic touch, which is dramatically offset by the sleek and modern appliances.
You'll notice that this kitchen is very clean and organized. All unnecessary items have been stored neatly out of sight in the kitchen cupboards and drawers. Even though the kitchen is big, it still needs to look neat and spacious. This is a great design tip for any home!
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers for a subtle form of decor.
If we look at the home from the outside, we can see just how impressive, homely and gorgeous it is. While it still resembles a barn, it also looks incredibly modern, chic and stylish.
The outdoor lighting plays a big role in the evening, illuminating the impressive facade while also helping the family to find their way to the front door in the dark.
Large glass windows and doors allow for a wonderful interaction between the interior and exterior spaces, while still allowing the home to remain a private cocoon for the residents.
