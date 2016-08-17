10 magical homes straight out of fairytales

Normally when we think of our dream house, the typical fairytale cottage comes to mind with a beautiful entrance, gorgeous architecture, wood and lots of plants, trees and colourful flowers.

This is not so far from reality however! In fact, today at homify we are going to show you 10 homes straight out of the fairytales, we hope will inspire you to add a little magic to your house.

The key to achieving this end result is to use suitable materials such as wood, bricks or tiles for the facade. Another important element is the right choice of colours, which preferably need to be warm colours or pastel colours. This will illuminate every detail of the entrance.

Lastly, a fundamental requirement is to add a touch of greenery. Plants, trees, flowers and grass play a very big role with it comes to a wonderful, fairytale home.

Without further ado, let's begin our magical tour!