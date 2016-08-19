A colourfully creative home

We've always admired Korean architecture for its simplicity and sophistication, which is why we are homify are delighted to show you this fantastic design today by professionals Yunsung Housing.
This home is minimalist and sleek, but as we will see, is also packed with creative and vibrant surprises. A touch of colour or a piece of artwork can go a very long way in a simple home. It is also sure to stand out because of the very neutral and simple background or foundation.
Are you ready to see how you can marry minimalist style with beautiful colours?
From the exterior of the home, it looks very simple and chic. Taking up one floor, it expands into an L-shape, working in harmony with the gorgeous garden that surrounds it.
The paved stone pathway and wonderful arrangement of flowers and plants is a wonderful example of what an entrance to a home should look like. Every detail plays a role! Ensure that you invest time in your garden, landscaping it into a manicured and well-organized space. Create flower beds with stones and match plants and flowers together according to their color. A good garden will enhance your entire facade!
The facade in this case is finished in neutral colours with a white wall and a grey roof. This is modern yet understated.
If we head inside the home, we can see how much detail and personality has been added to it from the get go.
This living space features an abundance of natural light, thanks to the large glass sliding doors. The natural light opens up the home visually and works in harmony with the neutral colors and tones used throughout. Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
On the one wall we come across stone cladding, which brings an earthy element into the space. This keeps the communication between the interior and exterior spaces strong, while creating a more cozy and homely environment.
The artwork used in the home has been very carefully chosen, adding a touch of personality here and there, without overwhelming the space.
If we head around the corner to the bathroom, we come across a little nook that has been utilized for the basin, where guests can wash their hands. Not only does this free up space in the bathroom but it also makes use of this little corner that may otherwise have been wasted.
Have a look at these tips for getting creative with those wasted corners.
In order to ensure that it still ties into the bathroom design, the designers have used mosaic tiles for the walls. This is not purely functional however. These colours also add a wonderful splash of personality and colour to the home, with the warm colours adding to that homely look and feel. The mosaic tiles also bring in a dash of the rustic, like the stone cladding.
The rustic materials contrast beautifully with the stone basin and the very contemporary and stylish cabinet underneath it.
In order not to take up too much room, the designers have included a very trendy ladder into the home, which leads up to the second floor. Complete with handrails, this is a very safe and convenient alternative to a staircase.
Underneath the ladder, we come across a large, square window, which allows natural light to filter into this corner. This illuminates this space, which would otherwise be quite dark and dingy.
Remember that whether you're climbing stairs or ladders, you want to be able to see where you are going!
We've seen how natural light and artwork play a role in this gorgeous design, but what about artificial lighting?
If we head into the kitchen, we can immediately see that lighting doesn't necessarily need to be purely functional. In fact, it can form quite a powerful design piece in a room!
Opt for trendy lampshades that drop down from the ceiling, which provide enough light for you to see what you're cooking, but still create a wonderful soft glow throughout the house. Another option is to opt for floor lamps, lanterns and even candles throughout the home, which will create ambiance.
Tip: Choose a funky color for the lampshade for a splash of vibrancy or color.
If we head upstairs, we come across a very sleek and minimalist bedroom with high ceilings, which features green walls!
This is a great way to enhance a space and add a little bit of life into it. It's also cost-effective too!
You can also opt for wallpaper or wall art, introducing different patterns or themes into a room.
Just be sure you know how colours influence your bedroom before you pick one out.
We end off our tour in the study, where a simple white armchair and little stool bring an incredible amount of sophistication and elegance to the room. This is a wonderful example of how less is more.
Wooden flooring is also a wonderful material for a home, especially for flooring. It is durable and stylish! What's more is that it brings a very warm and homely ambiance to a space.
This is a home where the designers have allowed minimalist architecture to integrate with some personality and creativity.