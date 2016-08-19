A colourfully creative home

We've always admired Korean architecture for its simplicity and sophistication, which is why we are homify are delighted to show you this fantastic design today by professionals Yunsung Housing.

This home is minimalist and sleek, but as we will see, is also packed with creative and vibrant surprises. A touch of colour or a piece of artwork can go a very long way in a simple home. It is also sure to stand out because of the very neutral and simple background or foundation.

Are you ready to see how you can marry minimalist style with beautiful colours?