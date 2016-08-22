The Black and White and Bold House

This home has one of the best modern exteriors we've seen! It's square, layered, bold, and uses a range of materials for texture. The simple combination of white and black makes for an exterior with high contrast and amazing curb-appeal. As much as the exterior wows us, the interior is a modern marvel as well. Let's take a tour of this beauty and find out exactly how PEC Architects achieved this handsome home.
This three-story home is made out of two stacked rectangles that sit asymmetrically. This eye-catching design is ultra-modern. The third floor is a basement tucked beneath the top levels. A small wooden front porch has been added and stylishly sunk to the level of the thick grass.
This simple colour combination is stark and appealing. Here, we can see how a simple white wall provides privacy in the backyard, and distinguishes the entry way to the basement, a flight of concrete stairs. What was a simple pattern of two stacked rectangles has become a more complicated shape here. The small step up to the back garden is an unique choice that helps to give a sense of privacy to the backyard.
As in many modern designs, the front door is made visually distinct with wood siding. Here the front door is pulled back beneath the corner of the topmost rectangle, so that it acts as a small awning that protects the owner from rain while they're unlocking their door. One of our favourite features of this home is the thin rectangular window beside the front door. It emphasizes the odd shape of the home and truly stands out. There are so many more unique window designs for you to draw inspiration from in homify's gallery!
As we take a closer look at the wood panel door and the surrounding black wall we can see that they both have a very distinct texture. While the black wall appears smooth from afar, it's actually made of small brick sized rectangles that have thin ridges. From this view, the whole wall looks dynamic and intriguing.
This stylish interior uses the combination of white and wood wonderfully. With the kitchen placed next to the stairs and separated by a warm wooden sliding panel, the rest of the floor feels quite open. The architects wanted the residents to feel free to incorporate whatever furniture and design they prefer. This large space makes for endless possibilities for arranging and rearranging furniture.
The use of glass in the interior of the house is spectacular. To the right is a second rectangular window. From the inside it looks bright and unique. The glass siding on the stairs provides support as you climb them, but also adds some elegance to the space that doesn't compromise on the open feeling. The full glass wall that leads to the backyard draws in plenty of natural light and allows the office space a glimpse of the beautifully manicured lawn.
