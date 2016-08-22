This Small Apartment is Superbly Set Up

Here, the kitchen is still visible beyond as the living room couch enjoys its own little space, partially sheltered by the partition. The clever placement of these dividing walls throughout the home has enabled the designers to create many diverse spaces within the 400 square feet that they were given to work with. This view provides an excellent example of how the color scheme in each room is just distinct enough to give it the feel of a separate space , while the family can still benefit from the openness that the partitions provide.

The decor in this room draws the eyes all around, enjoying the full volume of the space – a funky, dangling ceiling light draws the gaze up, while a more edgy pattern on the rug creates interest below. Patterned pillows on the couch offer a patterned accent that compliments the subtle geometric theme that you see throughout the home.

Just behind the couch, you get a glimpse of the bedroom, resting behind a clear glass partition – next, we'll take a closer look at this clever design in more detail.