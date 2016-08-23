The Townhouse Makeover To Envy

Here, the designers have unleashed their wild sense of scale with this apparently miniature living room. What makes the marshmallow-white couch and ottoman seem so tiny? Why, the standing lamp that looks like it was taking from a college student's dorm room desk and magnified to be ten times its original size. In an otherwise symmetrical, plain, and square space, this statement lamp proves that one element alone is enough to give an entire room a unique personality (However, its placement next to the large window is rather intriguing; it seems it might be better suited on the side of the room that's farther from the window, as the window already seems to provide plenty of bright light).