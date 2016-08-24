Before and After: A Dark Apartment Begins to Dazzle

So, you didn't get a glimpse of the before bathroom, but you can be sure that if it was anything like the kitchen, it wasn't exactly a refreshing space. This small bathroom is radiant in pure white – as it doesn't have a window to the outside, the designers have made the most of the artificial light with reflective surfaces and clean white tone. The transparent shower wall lets you see all the way to the back corner of the bathroom, and in such a small room, this extra visual space is critical.

You've watched this home's transformation from dull to dazzling – if you're inspired by the creative process of home renovation, you'll enjoy this ideabook with a collection of the top five renovation projects of the week!