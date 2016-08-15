A 10 step guide to redecorating your home

What does the term interior decorating mean to you? Perhaps the words connote lengthy, boring chores and stressful shopping sessions at the nearest furniture store. Maybe it makes you think of a professional designer who swoops in with a magic touch, making everything look perfect. Or, maybe interior decorating is your favorite past-time. Whatever the case, the surrounding environment of your home is completely yours, and mastering its design can provide an enormous amount of peace, joy, and simplicity for you, your family, your friends, and your guests (and your furry four-legged friends as well). The challenge of home decorating lies not in your ability to follow the latest decorating trends, but in the skill of creating a space that is an authentic home, a true reflection of who you are and what matters to you. This skill focuses on the big picture (the entire home) as well as the tiny details (a certain vase or shelf) that complete the picture.

We've got a few guidelines for developing your skill in interior decorating, and for mastering the creation of a home that is truly reflective of who you are, from the foyer to the attic.