This Family Home is Filled with Energetic Colours

Blue is often described as a colour of relaxation and calm, but the shade of blue that characterizes this study is anything but calming. With bright sunlight bursting through the window at the end of the room, the blue colours of the room are positively infused with energy and focus – as does the placement of the table at a point in the room where all of the lines seem to converge. With this layout, a person who strives to feel in the zone while at work can take full advantage of the room's lines, which places the person at the focal point of the room – in other words, it's a perfect environment for creating an energized feeling while at work. Like in the other rooms, the table in this study exhibits polished silvery legs, in keeping with the metallic theme.

