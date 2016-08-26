A Traditional Log Home, Reimagined

Viewing the home from the street, you can see how the walls have been built to maintain a sense of privacy in the home, with an upper floor whose windowed surface sits back, nestled behind the bottom entrance area. Here, you can see how the cedar planks used in the home's design reflect the sunlight, another aspect that allows this home to be one with its surroundings , changing the hues of its exterior walls as the sun makes its way from dawn to dusk.

A quick glance at the shapes present in this design will tell you that this home employs many elements of Cubism, with the blocky, rectangular shapes of just about every feature providing a stark contrast to the rugged, natural shapes in the forest that surrounds it. It's Cubist influence is also present in the home's use of materials – a common theme in Cubist design is to take a raw material, cut it up, and rearrange it in a new, abstract form. That said, home's clever use of materials employs Cubism in that it has turned wild, natural wood into a highly geometrical, measured structure.