Clever Home Designs for Narrow Spaces

Sick of stepping around the large, slouchy armchair that occupies your narrow sunroom? Always stubbing your toe on the bookshelf in your narrow hallway? Then it's time to reevaluate what size of furnishings would work best in your space. Opt for slim furniture that offers height, not width, and you'll find that even the narrowest of corridors has a little more room to spare.

In this example, an entire dining room table fits nicely in this window-side space. Slimmer than most, this sleek design accentuates the length of this space, while a single lamp draws a subtle vertical line directing your gaze to the ample vertical space overhead. Notice how the chosen furniture has a slim, delicate look, from the chair legs to the table top, allowing for maximum air and eye movement.