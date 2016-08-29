Are You Making These Home Decor Mistakes?

Just like taking on too many activities, putting up too much decoration can be absolutely overwhelming. Scale back – if you find that you can sit in your bathroom and spend more than 5 minutes taking in every object in the room, there's simply too much. Decorations are a nice reflection of your personality, but they should not hinder your ability to think clearly and enjoy your space! In this particular bathroom, the bold stripes were already enough – with the addition of so many trinkets, frames, and ornamentation, this bathroom has been lost in an even, confusing spread of stuff. A good way to conquer a de-cluttering project is to remove everything from the room, place it in a box, and wait a few days before you reopen the box to decorate. The fresh perspective and the elapsed time will tell you which items are worth putting back up.

