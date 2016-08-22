6 easy decor tips to grow your small home's appeal

This little breakfast nook achieves the feeling of a dramatic dining room in a tiny space. The thin glass table does a lot of the work, keeping the chairs close to the wall to preserve space, and allowing you to see the wall behind the table to prevent the space from feeling cluttered. The shelf above the table works to give the space a tiny roof and make it feel distinct. The designers have also taken the shelf as an opportunity to put in some lovely metallic balls that mimic dining room chandeliers without the need for electrical wiring in the shelf.

