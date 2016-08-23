This Unkempt Penthouse Becomes Unbelievable

This room's transformation knocks our socks off! Everything has been revamped into a clean white and warm beige. The doors have been taken off entirely, the table has been replaced, and that glowing marble flooring makes a big statement as well. The textured rug is an unusual choice that reminds us of a sandy beach. Plus, the indoor plant adds some more tropical feel in bright green.

For another fabulous transformation check out how this run down apartment became a sleek home.