Meet Kubu: the charming quickly-built cube home

Interest in alternatives to traditional home ownership is growing every day. There is a movement towards living in smaller homes to be more cost effective and have an overall more minimal lifestyle. Those who are adventurous can try to build a small house themselves, but it may take a long time. There are companies today that are building interesting modular prefab homes at reasonable prices and they can be built quickly.

In the midst of tiny-house fever, a German architecture firm THULE Blockhaus has created Kubu to meet the growing demand . Their houses come with an attractive guarantee; you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Kubu is small and surprisingly livable with stunning windows on the front of the loft. Although it's a small house, the separation of living room and sleeping space make it a comfortable alternative to a standard house.

You may have seen some of our features on small living and tiny houses before but thought that it was too extreme. The rewards are big for those who pare down their belongings and make the leap to small living. A standard house of this level of quality design would be wholly unaffordable for many. Kubu is an exciting alternative for home-buyers.