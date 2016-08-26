Meet Kubu: the charming quickly-built cube home

Interest in alternatives to traditional home ownership is growing every day. There is a movement towards living in smaller homes to be more cost effective and have an overall more minimal lifestyle. Those who are adventurous can try to build a small house themselves, but it may take a long time. There are companies today that are building interesting modular prefab homes at reasonable prices and they can be built quickly.
In the midst of tiny-house fever, a German architecture firm THULE Blockhaus has created Kubu to meet the growing demand . Their houses come with an attractive guarantee; you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Kubu is small and surprisingly livable with stunning windows on the front of the loft. Although it's a small house, the separation of living room and sleeping space make it a comfortable alternative to a standard house.
You may have seen some of our features on small living and tiny houses before but thought that it was too extreme. The rewards are big for those who pare down their belongings and make the leap to small living. A standard house of this level of quality design would be wholly unaffordable for many. Kubu is an exciting alternative for home-buyers.
Say Hello to Kubu! It's a contemporary micro-loft with an area of 900 square feet (84 square metres). Kubu has high ceilings in the living room area, more than 5.2 metres high, which creates the illusion of greater space within. The multi-storey windows allow lots of light to pour in. The laminated veneer lumber used to construct the house is warm and modern at the same time. Kubu is designed to be a perfect space for a couple to live year-round.
The ground floor of Kubu has a small yet practical kitchen and bathroom. The 17 square metres of the large living space is the beautiful main feature of the house. There’s a glass door that connects the living room to the terrace outside.
Upstairs on the second level is the bedroom area that looks over the living room. The staircase is neatly tucked to maximize the open space of the house.
One awesome feature of the Kubu is the multi-terrace spaces that surround the house on 3 sides. Combined they give Kubu an extra 40 square metres of space. This wrap-around terrace can be used for anything like outdoor dining, container gardening, a fresh air yoga studio, and more.
Kubu can be built with a small crew of up to 4 people in about 1 to 2 weeks. The company manufactures its own building materials and this can sometimes tack on extra time. This style of construction is popular with tiny houses because it minimizes costs.
There will be more and more ideas for prefab homes on homify as they become mainstream. Maybe it’s time to consider the options the tiny-house movement has brought to light. You don’t have to wait years for your dream house to be built, imagine moving in next month!
The total cost of a completed Kubu is close to $45,000. Simply a drop in the bucket compared to housing prices in Toronto or Vancouver! Provided you find the right lot, Kubu could be an affordable option for newcomers to the market.
