Get Industrious: 7 Easy Tips for Sleek Design

The wildly popular industrial decor style was created in New York in the 1950s. Much older industrial buildings with high ceilings, huge windows, and empty floor plans, were being re-purposed as residential buildings. At first, many young artists moved in and decided to embrace the industrial roots of the buildings. They left pipes and beams exposed, used recycled materials to make lighting and furniture, and highlighted exposed brick or concrete walls.
Now this style is coveted by contemporary home owners and interior designers and decorators. It's not just the warm and rough aesthetic that they are looking to capture. There were many advantages of these old industrial buildings, like their natural lighting, their open floor plans, and their high ceilings, which make for incredible homes. However, you can incorporate this style and its advantages in a home of any size. Join us on a tour of some incredible industrial spaces, and we'll explain how you can borrow these designs to add industrial flair to your own home.
If anything characterizes the industrial style it's the idea of
exposed pipes, beams, bricks, concrete, and metals. Here the ceiling has been covered up, but the long metal lighting fixture simulates exposed piping. The subway tile on the kitchen back-splash seems like exposed brick. The flooring is a cool concrete and there's no rug to cover it up. You can also achieve the
exposed look by painting beams, pipes, or other elements a classic copper colour. Darker metallic colours will be a little more subtle.
In a way, the industrial style is a cousin of minimalism, because both rely on structures and materials as decoration. Furniture is stylish, but always practical first and foremost. The furniture in this industrial living room is all function, made of simple metals in simple shapes. homify has a huge gallery of industrial furniture for you to draw inspiration from!
Dark colours are common in industrial spaces, and black also has the particular advantage of making spaces elegant. Above the black counter top the kitchen's back-splash is made of dark brick, another distinctly industrial feature. Metallic furnishings, like sink taps and cupboard handles, add warmth and remain industrial. Hanging your kitchen utensils is an easy way to add some metallic shine.
In the bathroom especially you might feel the need to get rid of the rough elements of industrial and bring in soft details. This bathroom has achieved a soft effect with a rounded mirror, rounded sink, and a smooth and polished wall. Yet, the sink's tap is distinctly industrial, and quite cute, along with the round lighting fixture.
It's simple to add a touch of industrial style to any room, just incorporate some furniture made of iron and wood. You can go for something dramatic and central, like the table and matching stools, or you can add a shelf or light fixture that can remain subtle. This staple has the benefit of adding warmth to your room with the wood, while seeming bare with simple iron supports. In particular, this could be a great addition to a minimalist room that's to cold for your tastes. If you paint the iron white it'll fit in with a modern room instead.
Industrial bedrooms usually take full advantage of the style's huge windows and high ceilings. While the floor space in this bedroom isn't too large, those tall windows make it feel huge! The iron divisions in the windows add a distinctly industrial touch, and curtains have been incorporated to allow the resident some privacy if they wish.
Because so much of industrial style is about making surfaces bare and adding metal finishes, its easy to add it to any home. You might even have industrial features hiding beneath your dry wall or your carpet. Lofts are another under-utilized industrial feature. Simply painting the existing railing black, or adding a new metallic railing will give the balcony an industrial feel and bring some attention up to your high ceilings.
If you want to see it all put together, check out this modern forest home that has industrial inspiration in every room!