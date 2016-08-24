Get Industrious: 7 Easy Tips for Sleek Design

The wildly popular industrial decor style was created in New York in the 1950s. Much older industrial buildings with high ceilings, huge windows, and empty floor plans, were being re-purposed as residential buildings. At first, many young artists moved in and decided to embrace the industrial roots of the buildings. They left pipes and beams exposed, used recycled materials to make lighting and furniture, and highlighted exposed brick or concrete walls.

Now this style is coveted by contemporary home owners and interior designers and decorators. It's not just the warm and rough aesthetic that they are looking to capture. There were many advantages of these old industrial buildings, like their natural lighting, their open floor plans, and their high ceilings, which make for incredible homes. However, you can incorporate this style and its advantages in a home of any size. Join us on a tour of some incredible industrial spaces, and we'll explain how you can borrow these designs to add industrial flair to your own home.