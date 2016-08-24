Get Charmed By This Serene Family Home

The stylish white bathroom has simplicity as its forte with glass partitions and a whimsical blue stool. The textured wall flaunts wavy patterns and a sleek niche for arranging toiletries, while minimalistic fixtures and a cool grey floor keep things chic and contemporary.

With its lavish use of white, grey and blue hues, this modern villa oozes with tranquil countryside appeal. Sleek and elegant designs blend with tasteful decor and cozy textures for a homely yet fashionable ambiance. Take another tour for more ideas - The Charming Cozy Nest for Two.