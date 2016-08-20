This Family Home Just Keeps Going Up

Cambridge-based architect professionals, Baufritz, know how to play with space, volume and time to create fabulous contemporary designs that marry tradition with modernity.

Today, we will explore an urban home that takes these concepts and personifies them, resulting in a cutting-edge design that is incredibly sophisticated and impressive. We will also see how the interior spaces open up to reveal very creative and homely nooks that are as functional as they are savvy.

This is a dream home for any family, from the games room to the expansive backyard.

Are you ready to see what a dream home looks like?