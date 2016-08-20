This Family Home Just Keeps Going Up

Cambridge-based architect professionals, Baufritz, know how to play with space, volume and time to create fabulous contemporary designs that marry tradition with modernity.
Today, we will explore an urban home that takes these concepts and personifies them, resulting in a cutting-edge design that is incredibly sophisticated and impressive. We will also see how the interior spaces open up to reveal very creative and homely nooks that are as functional as they are savvy.
This is a dream home for any family, from the games room to the expansive backyard.
Are you ready to see what a dream home looks like?
From the front of the home, the design and architecture seem simple enough.
The home looks like a two-storey design, with white as the dominant colour while red tiles add a homely charm to the roof and the front wall. The large, wooden front door makes for an inviting yet understated entrance.
Touches of grey throughout the facade add a little bit of colour and texture to the facade's look and feel.
With the large driveway and functional garage, this home looks modern and chic but it also seems very simple and ordinary too. But is it?
If we go around to the back garden of the home, we can see that this house is anything but ordinary.
Thanks to a drop in the terrain, the home actually expands over several layers and storeys, with the ability to hold many entertainment rooms, private spaces and outdoor areas. The design is incredibly unique, spilling into different shapes and volumes. It almost looks like a pyramid on the horizon!
The white facade is interspersed with glass throughout, creating a very elegant design as well as an ongoing link between the interior and exterior environments. The white is natural and understated, softening the sheer size of the architectural structure. It also contrasts beautifully with the lush, yet neatly manicured, garden, lawn and trees.
One of the first rooms that we have to show you in the house is the games room!
If you have the space, this is a wonderful way to utilize a spare room. It creates an interactive environment where the whole family or friends can come together for some innocent fun.
The designers really had some fun with this space, installing a pool table as well as some funky artwork throughout. The lighting enhances these elements, creating a very fun and interactive room.
The living room is in direct contrast to the games room, with a very neutral colour palette. The greys, white and cream create a sophisticated and elegant look and feel.
We can also see that the aren't any more items than necessary in this space. Only the most functional decor accessories are included, adding a lavish touch here and there.
The living room spills out onto an outdoor patio, which features outdoor dining furniture. Couldn't you imagine entertaining friends out here in the fresh air? It's the perfect spot for summer lunches!
Tip: When it comes to outdoor furniture, opt for durable pieces that are designed to withstand the weather conditions. Also go for neutral colours, that will connect the space to the nature that surrounds it.
The designers are experts at knowing which rooms they can truly let colour and personality loose in and which rooms need a more understated and sophisticated design.
In the kid's bedroom, we can see that they have gone for the former. Green walls contrast beautifully with the blue curtains, while the linen and artwork brings themes into the mix.
The designers also played with the vertical space available to them, installing shelves where books, toys and other objects can be stored neatly away. Don't you love the funky design of the shelf on the left?
We can also see what a big role natural light plays in this space, immediately enhancing it!
In the main bedroom of the house, we come across a much more refined design.
The designers have used wood and different shades of grey for this bedroom to create a wonderfully sophisticated little cocoon for the resident, while still allowing them access to panoramic views of the surround. A grey rug adds some warmth and coziness to the space.
There isn't a single item out of place here, thanks to the smart storage spaces!
The staircase that connects all of the different levels to one another is just as much a design element in the home as it is a functional element.
The wooden stairs spiral their way up and down the different levels, becoming the focal point of this area of the house. The wood and the white tones also contrast beautifully with one another – it looks like ice cream and chocolate sauce floating through the air!
We end off our tour in the chic and stylish bathroom, which is very light and spacious thanks to the skylights in the ceiling – a great tip.
Bathrooms are often overlooked in home decor and design, but this should not be the case! A bathroom forms an integral part of our daily routine and should be a space where we feel calm and at peace.
In order to achieve a zen-like bathroom, it's important that you pick the right materials. Wooden floors, granite counter tops or marble walls can all set the tone for a very stylish and serene space.
Don't you love how the white walls work in harmony here with the wooden floors and cream tiles? This is the ultimate combination!