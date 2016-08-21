Before and After: Ruin to Rock Star

Today, at homify, we bring you the incredible renovation and transformation of a ruined apartment that seemed hopeless to restore.

Located in Porto, a hip city in Portugal, architect professionals Rocha Leite used their expertise and wisdom to convert this old, dilapidated building into a stunning, modern piece of architecture. We will explore the home from the outside in and see how they managed to create a space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine, while still retaining some of the traditional elements from the original structure.

We will also see a little surprise in terms of what they did with the final result!

Are you ready to witness this incredible make-over? It is certainly extreme!