Before and After: Ruin to Rock Star

Today, at homify, we bring you the incredible renovation and transformation of a ruined apartment that seemed hopeless to restore.
Located in Porto, a hip city in Portugal, architect professionals Rocha Leite used their expertise and wisdom to convert this old, dilapidated building into a stunning, modern piece of architecture. We will explore the home from the outside in and see how they managed to create a space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine, while still retaining some of the traditional elements from the original structure.
We will also see a little surprise in terms of what they did with the final result!
Are you ready to witness this incredible make-over? It is certainly extreme!
If we look at the home from this angle, before the renovation, we can see how hopeless the situation looks. Scaffolding surrounds this space, while the facade looks stained and run down. It doesn't look like anyone has lived in this home in years!
The windows also look broken and shoddy, while the roof looks like it could cave in at any time. We can also see what a pity it is that this home has fallen into such a state of disrepair as it is surrounded by charming structures that make for a very quaint and beautiful neighborhood.
In this image, we can see that the home hadn't been looked after or maintained in quite some time. The walls look they haven't seen a fresh coat of paint in years, while the cracks and chips have been left to get worse.
If you own a home or live in a space, this is not the way to handle things! You need to keep the exterior just as looked after as the interior. This means repainting the walls every few years, fixing cracks and chips as soon as they happen and maintaining the appearance as often as possible.
You don't want to end up with a home that looks like this!
In this image, we can see that the designers have started some construction work as they prepare to enhance the entire home. It's still difficult to imagine how the home will be improved!
Do we spot a terrace being developed?
The facade has been completely revamped with a fresh coat of paint that brings a delightfully charming look and feel to the exterior environment.
The designers painted the front of the house a royal blue, which works in perfect harmony with the traditional elements, including the wrought-iron balustrades and the details on the building itself. Don't you love the coat of arms on the front?
Now this is a modern and impressive home!
The designers have completely revamped this previously dilapidated and run down space, creating a gorgeous terrace and courtyard where residents can relax in the sunshine, enjoy the fresh air and have a slight connection to the nature that surrounds them.
The wooden deck creates a very chic and stylish platform for the terrace, while the furniture is both durable and comfortable. The smattering of trees, flowers and plants adds that touch of greenery to the terrace. Couldn't you imagine having an afternoon nap here right now?
The wooden facade completes this coziness of this outdoor space.
From this angle, we can see how the facade on this side of the house has also been completely transformed with very modern, chic and stylish tones.
The lighter grey plastered walls work in harmony with the darker tones at the top of the facade. The window designs are based on the originals, bringing that authentic timeless touch to the exterior of the home.
From this angle, we can also see how the home flows out from the interior onto the beautiful terrace, expanding the living space both aesthetically and physically.
When we head inside the newly renovated building, we can see that it has been converted into a very modern and quaint guesthouse. What a wonderful use of this home!
In the dining room, there are several lightweight tables that offer guests a lovely cozy little space to enjoy a cup of coffee or a meal.
Lighting is key to the ambiance of this room. Lamps and dimming lights ensure that the dining room is always well-lit, yet there is a soft glow so that the space is warm and welcoming. This is especially important for those traveling on their own.
As we move through the interiors, we can see how the old and the new have been married together beautifully.
The walls are sleek and modern, with contemporary tones, which contrasts beautifully with the new, wooden floors.
The furniture on the other hand is antique, bringing in a very classic design style.
Now this is a bedroom you'd travel to Portugal to stay in!
It's arched windows frame the city below it like an artwork, while the wooden floors and high ceilings, complete with the original beams, create a very cozy ambiance.
This contrasts beautifully with the crisp white linen and the splash of color in the form of the patterned cushions.
Like we saw in the dining room, lighting also plays an important role in this space, introducing a wonderful soft glow to the space that makes it homely and comforting.
If you're going to travel all the way to Portugal, however, you may as well stay in the grand bedroom.
Can you believe that this space belongs to the same dilapidated home that we saw at the beginning?
This room is for families or couples who like their own space or just for those who want a touch of luxury on their holiday.
The high ceilings feature intricate artwork, which is further enhanced by the beautiful chandelier that hangs from the ceiling.
This room is so large that it features two beds and a small living room, which makes for the most comfortable living space for guests. There is also a desk area where they can do work if need be.
All of the details in this room pull the space together, creating an incredibly elegant and traditional design. This is the cherry on top of the renovation!